Moonlight Limo
Reviews (7)
    • We are here to serve our clients with exclusive and quite affordable Vancouver limo Services. We offer exciting chance to our clients to impress their special corporate clients, add that extra glance and spark to your wedding, wow your beloved or had great time with your family and friends celebrating your anniversary, birthday or night out with your exhilarating friends. Call us now at 604-209-6095.

    Services
    • Airport Limo
    • Party Bus
    • Coquitlam Limo Service
    • Graduation Day Limo
    • Wedding Limo
    Service areas
    Coquitlam, BC, and Canada
    Address
    2799 Nash Drive
    V3B 6T1 Coquitlam, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6042096095 www.moonlightlimos.ca

    Reviews

    Fion Yi
    Had a good experience with Moonlight limos. Booked it for a wedding. Limo arrived on-time and driver was friendly. They were also able to accommodate a last-minute change in pick-up time from the venue! Would recommend.
    8 months ago
    Bhuvi Tripathi
    Great service. Timely
    over 2 years ago
    Selina Dulay
    I’ve used moonlight limousines many times and have always received exceptional service. I’ve hired them for prom, trips downtown and to the airport. They are always on time and reliable. Not to mention they offer the best prices! Highly recommend!!
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
