Community Health 1st ER is a locally owned and operated health care organization that is committed to improving the health status of the communities we serve. We far exceed the service provided by corporate/regional ER and urgent care chains. Through transparency, compassion, and impartiality, we pledge to provide first-class care through personalized attention, comfortability, and a state-of-the-art facility — without the long wait times. Our definition of “Community Health” goes beyond your physical wellbeing. Your economic wellness is key emphasis of importance to us and you can expect to never leave with a hefty bill. Community Health 1st ER will be known for going above and beyond to provide exceptional service and compassionate care.