Community Health 1st ER
Other Businesses in Deer Park, TX, USA
Reviews (22)
    Community Health 1st ER is a locally owned and operated health care organization that is committed to improving the health status of the communities we serve. We far exceed the service provided by corporate/regional ER and urgent care chains. Through transparency, compassion, and impartiality, we pledge to provide first-class care through personalized attention, comfortability, and a state-of-the-art facility — without the long wait times. Our definition of “Community Health” goes beyond your physical wellbeing. Your economic wellness is key emphasis of importance to us and you can expect to never leave with a hefty bill. Community Health 1st ER will be known for going above and beyond to provide exceptional service and compassionate care.

    Services
    • Urgent care deer park
    • urgent care center deer park
    • emergency room deer park
    Service areas
    Deer Park, TX, USA
    Address
    1101 East Blvd
    77536 Deer Park, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-3469546007 www.ch1er.com

    Reviews

    ksig10
    By far the best ER service I have ever experienced. While its unfortunate to visit the ER I have had to visit here twice in the last 3 months. Both times were very expedient on wait time, staff had outstanding customer service and they were very helpful. Not to mention I even got a follow up call the next day just to make sure I was doing ok. This should definitely be your go to ER if you happen to have an emergency.
    4 months ago
    Javier Amaro
    Community First ER is a first rate facility. The check-in process was quick. The staff members were friendly, efficient, and attentive. It’s a very nice,polite and professional staff. My overall experience was a great one. I highly recommend this ER facility.
    5 months ago
    Kayla Swaim
    I had to bring my 3 month old in for x rays. Everyone was so kind and experienced! They really helped me to feel comfortable and comforted when I was very scared! Overall the visit was quick. The place was beautiful and very clean. I had some details I needed help with after our visit and they were extremely helpful and patient. We will return here for any needs in the future. Very positive emergency room experience!
    5 months ago
    Show all 22 reviews
