Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Red-D-Arc
General Contractors in Houston, TX, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Located in Houston, Texas, Red-D-Arc Welderentals™ an Airgas company rents and leases welders, welding positioners, welding-related equipment, and electric power generators - anywhere in the world. Our rental welders, positioners and specialty products have been engineered and built to provide Extreme-Duty™ performance and reliability in even the harshest environments.

    Services
    • Stick Welder Rentals
    • Welding Rental
    • Commercial and industrial equipment
    Service areas
    Houston and Houston, TX, USA
    Address
    1817 Federal Rd
    77015 Houston, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-7134518484 www.red-d-arc.com

    Reviews

    rainbow garcia
    Very good service, excellent work. Very attentive with their customers. Will absolutely recommend to others!...
    about 1 year ago
    Tux
    over 2 years ago
    Herman 1983
    Good help to find the parts that I need.....
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element