Canadeo Home Inspections LLC
Real Estate Agents in Fence
Reviews (5)
    • Are you looking for licensed home inspectors in Michigan? You have landed at the right page. At Canadeo Home Inspections, we offer comprehensive home inspection services at affordable pricing. We can handle homes and commercial properties as well, listing all the essential aspects needed to consider. Our services include buyer’s inspection, mould, pre-listing inspection, asbestos testing, indoor air quality testing but not restricted to water testing, radon testing and more. We have been serving since long back in the inspection industry, delivering quality services across Michigan and other surrounding areas. For more about us, please visit our website and choose your inspection requirements. Call today!

    • certified home inspectors in michigan
    • licensed home inspector michigan
    • home inspections michigan
    • home inspectors in michigan
    • best home inspectors in michigan
    • home inspection services of michigan
    Fence
    5128 Bass Lake Cutoff Rd
    54120 Fence
    United States
    +1-8335141133 canadeohomeinspections.com

    TheGrandStory
    I highly recommend contacting pat for any of your home inspection needs! He was very knowledgeable, and happy to answer all my questions. I chose him because I wanted to make sure I had someone who really knew what they were doing. I have talked to a lot of people who hired a big inspection company and got a less than qualified person coming to their house. At least with Pat, you know who you are getting, and you know he is an expert.
    about 3 years ago
    Chris Perry
    Very thorough, and detailed inspection. We had two different properties we were interested in at the time, and he did them both in a timely and affordable fashion. He was able to make our decision very easy with how precise the inspections were. We are a family of 4 and he had us in his best interest. I recommend Canadeo Home Inspections to everyone I know, and will continue to do so.
    about 3 years ago
    Amber Carlson
    Pat inspected 2 homes we made offers on. He was very kind and made us feel comfortable. He was extremely thorough, and knowledgeable, and gave us a very detailed inspection that helped us with our home buying process. He was quick and put us at ease by answering all of our questions and concerns. I highly recommend Pat for your home inspection!!! Thank you for your hard work and dedication Pat!
    about 3 years ago
