Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Spano &amp; Company, Inc.
Other Businesses in Heathrow
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • I help high-level leaders transform how they think, adapt, and respond in complex business environments. I am a Behavioral Strategist with a PhD in Human and Organizational Systems. The ultimate goal is to help my client view their life and business through a systemic lens. There are many ways that I engage them in this process of change, but the ultimate goal is to empower them  so that everything else accelerates. Within this body of work, I facilitate Leadership DNA Bootcamp sessions. I am also a Certified Professional Integral Coach, a speaker, and an author.

    Services
    • Business Consultant
    • Leadership Workshop
    • Executive Leadership Coaching
    • Leadership Coaching Program
    • Career Coach
    • Business Strategist
    • Systemic Constellations
    Service areas
    Heathrow
    Address
    1540 International Parkway
    32746 Heathrow
    United States
    +1-4072471419 sharonspano.com
      Add SEO element