I help high-level leaders transform how they think, adapt, and respond in complex business environments. I am a Behavioral Strategist with a PhD in Human and Organizational Systems. The ultimate goal is to help my client view their life and business through a systemic lens. There are many ways that I engage them in this process of change, but the ultimate goal is to empower them so that everything else accelerates. Within this body of work, I facilitate Leadership DNA Bootcamp sessions. I am also a Certified Professional Integral Coach, a speaker, and an author.