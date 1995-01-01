Your browser is out-of-date.

Rain of Las Vegas
Other Businesses in Las Vegas
    • Rain Water Conditioning of Las Vegas is the prominent manufacturer and installer of best quality water treatment systems from 1995. In an effort to provide safe, clean, chlorine free and healthy soft water in every tap of the home and office, we build and offer the right sized system which includes 

    a) Water Conditioners

    b) Water Softeners

    c) Reverse Osmosis

    d) Water Softener Repairs & Service

    Great feature of our products is that all of them are backed by our No Lemon Warranty. If there is any problem with your equipment which we failed to repair in 2 attempts, we will replace it at no cost to you. All of our water treatment products are customized build and contain the systems that are made in the USA. Along with these, we provide friendly expert consultation service too so that you can ensure the quality of water you are getting as well as use the right water filtration system according to the needs. 

    Services
    • Water Softener
    • Reverse Osmosis
    • Drinking Water
    • Water Conditioner
    • Water Softener Repairs
    • Water Filter
    • Soft Water
    • Water Filtration
    Service areas
    Las Vegas
    Address
    3448 S Decatur Blvd
    89102 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-7022577873 www.rainwaterlv.com

    Reviews

    Bob Rodrigo
    After, hearing stories from neighbors about plumbing and appliance issues due to our hard water, we decided to get a water softener. We had heard great things about Rain of Las Vegas and had them come out. Our high expectations were met by our service person, Joe, and them some. Professional, courteous and efficient was he. Can’t recommend them enough, great job!
    6 months ago
    Jr. Pascua
    Well I had David that came out and gave me a quote for a water softener, coming from Hawaii and the water being so hard for my family especially my wife. I decided to go ahead and put in that water softener, David came out and put it in the next day and very honest with his work I knew I could trust him when he came and gave that quote. They was fast and efficient that day, he also had a co worker helping him and that was Wyatt they was real good about there work, so I would recommend other family’s to get a water softener from Rain cause they are fair with there prices and very nice especially the people who puts in the system.
    6 months ago
    Randy Zussman
    I gave Kyle and Rain 5 stars for a few reasons. The first is punctuality, then neat appearance and most importantly, excellent work. I never felt like he was just rushing to get the job done. That's why the installation also looked neat and clean. They are reasonably priced. Not cheap but the quality is worth the extra money.
    6 months ago
