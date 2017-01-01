Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hestia Construction &amp; Design, LLC
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Houston
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (16)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Full Home remodel, Hestia Construction & Design, LLC Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
    Full Home remodel, Hestia Construction & Design, LLC Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
    Full Home remodel, Hestia Construction & Design, LLC Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
    +19
    Full Home remodel
    Second Story Addition, Hestia Construction & Design, LLC Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
    Second Story Addition, Hestia Construction & Design, LLC Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
    Second Story Addition, Hestia Construction & Design, LLC Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
    +5
    Second Story Addition

    Hestia Construction and Design is a full-service professional remodeling firm, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, full-home remodeling, exterior remodeling, room additions, and more. Our exclusive home remodeling process successfully combines the elements of both Construction and Design to fully meet our clients’ renovation needs from concept to completion. Hestia employs a team of Renovation Specialists, Planning Engineers, Execution Engineers, and Office Support Staff whose goal is to provide an unmatched remodeling experience by delivering the highest level of service, communication, and quality of work to every one of our clients. Our dedication to customer service is defined by what we call “The Hestia Difference.” “The Hestia Difference” combines stunning design, a unique planning process, exceptional customer service, and quality craftsmanship to create an unprecedented customer service experience built on trust and communication. Hestia Construction & Design opened our office in Houston in 2017 and expanded to Austin in 2020.

    Services
    • Bathroom Remodeling Houston
    • Kitchen Remodeling Houston
    • Kitchen Remodeling Austin
    • Bathroom Remodeling Austin
    • Full Home remodeling
    • General Contractor Houston
    • General Contractor Austin
    • Home remodeling
    • Room additions houston
    • Room additions Austin
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Houston, TX; Austin, and TX;
    Company awards
    • Winner of the 2022, 2021, and 2020 Best of Houzz Service Award
    • 2022 and 2021 Top 15 Best Remodeling Contractors in Austin by Expertise.com
    • Winner of the BBB 2020 Award for Excellence
    • Winner of the 2019 and 2018 BBB Gold Star Award
    • HomeAdvisor Elite Service Award
    • HomeAdvisor Top Rated Company
    Address
    16000 Barkers Point Ln Ste 202
    77079 Houston
    United States
    +1-8323992060 hestiahomeservices.com

    Reviews

    Rodrigo Chavez
    Desmond was totally professional, was on time and very informative. Will definitely be working with him in the future.
    12 months ago
    Teresa Chae
    Don’t waste your time. Based on the many positive reviews I set up a consultation for replacing my kitchen counters and repainting the downstairs of my home. I spent over an hour meeting with Brandon to discuss what I would like done and having him take measurements. I was told I would receive an estimate in approximately 10 days. After waiting 3 weeks I began emailing and calling to find out when an estimate would be ready. Finally a week later I am told that an estimate would be ready in a few days. Another week passes and I call back only to be told that the estimate is ready but I have to set up another meeting to see it. Ridiculous.
    7 months ago
    Trish
    Hestia was the renovation company I choose to remodel and update my kitchen and living areas. I found working with the renovation specialist, Michael, and the whole team of designers, project managers and support staff as a very positive experience. Should I need more improvements, I will definitely be giving them a call for my next project.
    9 months ago
    Show all 16 reviews
      Add SEO element