Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tri County Office Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Mount Vernon, NY
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • When you are looking to outfit your office, make us your first stop. You’ll find the best selection of pre-owned and furniture in any style at a great price right here in our store. We offer complete lines of office seating, and furniture in steel, laminate, and wood.

    Services
    • DesignerFurnitureDealers
    • Furniture
    • Furniture Manufactures
    • Office Furniture Manufactures
    • Office Furniture
    Service areas
    Mount Vernon, NY
    Address
    718 South Fulton Avenue
    10550 Mount Vernon, NY
    United States
    +1-9143630477 www.tricountyofficefurniture.com

    Reviews

    Tom Brondolo
    The first test of a mover is if they show up on time. In our case we had an old large desk to be picked up from a residence and delivered to our new office. We then had to move from our old office into our new place. All the same day, with restricted access hours for the move. It was all done on time, in a professional manner. Couldn't ask for more.
    4 months ago
    Ln Cogan
    Excellent items, excellent service. Have been back recently. Highly recommended.
    9 months ago
    Edmond Grimaldi
    Fred and his crew were on time, efficient, neat, and quick, this is not the first time I've used their services and they never miss the mark...excellent!
    10 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element