Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dinno&#39;s Carpet Cleaning &amp; Pest Control
Building cleaning in Marsden
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Are you looking for steam carpet cleaning services in Brisbane? Welcome to Dinno’s Carpet Cleaning and Pest Control. Steam cleaning not only helps in keeping your carpet clean for a more extended period, in fact, but it also helps in eradicating the underlying cause of pest problem. We aim at delivering high standard quality service by providing in-depth cleaning to ensure that your property is free from undesirable pests such as rodents, cockroaches and others. We cover residential and commercial properties as well. So what are you waiting for? If you are looking for reputed, experienced and reliable cleaners to make your carpet or upholstery new again, get in touch now!

    Services
    • carpet steam cleaner
    • carpet cleaning marsden
    • logan pest control
    Service areas
    • Marsden
    • Loganholme
    • Brisbane
    • Shailer Park
    • Beenleigh
    • Springwood
    Address
    40 Chams Street
    4132 Marsden
    Australia
    +61-403199602 dinnoscarpetcleaningandpestcontrol.com.au
      Add SEO element