Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
H&amp;A My Design
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Canoga Park, CA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (18)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • H&A MY DESIGN boasts competent professionals with collective experience in offering quality home improvement services all over Los Angeles.Aside from having undertaken countless projects all over the state, we take pride in delivering diverse world-class remodeling and repair works to all homeowners. For many, the definition of a dream home keeps on changing, which eventually gives birth to the need for innovative interiors and exteriors. We have services tailored to each individual’s needs and by working closely with us, we can deliver exactly what you want.

    Services
    • Major Remodeling
    • Addition
    • Kitchen
    • Bathrooms
    Service areas
    Canoga Park, CA
    Address
    22222 Sherman Way, Suite 210
    91303 Canoga Park, CA
    United States
    +1-8188059045 www.hnamydesign.com

    Reviews

    Sandra Green
    My name is Sandra and I used H& A my design for my painting needs and I could not be more pleased. The guys were prompt, neat, clean and very professional. Ben was very helpful and satisfied all my needs and I will definitely use them for any future projects.
    3 months ago
    Jorge Torres
    Golan and his team H & A Mydesign did an excellent job on our kitchen remodel project. Golan really took his to understand what we were invisioning for our new home. Golan and his team did an outstanding job from start to finish. He was, and his PMs were always available regarding any concerts and really did want above and beyond our expectations. We are happy with the end result of the new kitchen, flooring, and Patio! Golan kept on budget and delivered the job on time.
    4 months ago
    Robbin Turner
    We called H & A My Design for a bid on a major renovation of our home. We bought the home "as is". Our home is 70+ years old. Every square inch of the home desperately needed upgrading. When Danny came out to assess, he assured us his boss could turn this place into a beautiful home. When we met Golan, he listened to our ideas. When we were done, he respectfully asked if he can make some suggestions. He floored us with the rough design he sketched while walking through our home. We knew right then and there Golan has good vision and taste. Golan pointed out areas to splurge, as they would add value to our home, and areas where we could save. How many contractors would do that? Not many that I've met. When we signed the contract, Golan's team was out here two days later to begin the renovation. They remained for several months as outlined in our contract. The workers showed up every day and cleaned up after each day. Another happy surprise. When COVID hit and the stay-at-home mandates went into effect, we were forced to stop. But, when things were lifted, the workers were right back as if they hadn't stopped for a month. They wore masks and were respectful of keeping socially distanced from us. When problems arose, as expected with a 70+ year old house that hasn't been maintained in 50+ years, Golan and Zack were on top of it. They handled the situation and calmed our worries. Golan DID NOT nickel-and-dime us, either. Another happy surprise. The project completed in the spring of 2020. Our home - kitchen gutted to the studs, 2 bathrooms gutted to the studs, newly added walk-in closet, new roof, new wiring throughout, new copper plumbing throughout, recessed lights throughout, tankless water heater, repairing uneven floors to lay hardwood floors, and painting the entire project looks AMAZING. In the fall of 2021, we thought there was an issue with the plumbing. I called Golan. He assured me he will take care of it and the work was still under warranty. His office staff and Zack followed up within 2 days and had plumbers out here to check it out. Happily, it was a false alarm on our part. We are completely happy with our home. Everyone who saw the before and after are amazed. It looks like a completely different, beautiful home. If you haven't guessed by now, my recommendation is to go with Golan and H & A My Design.
    7 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
      Add SEO element