Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Guardian Roofing
Roofing & Gutters in Tomball
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • As one of the leading roofing companies in Houston, we go beyond fixing your roof for a temporary basis. We provide long-term solutions that extend the life of your roofs and widen the smiles on your faces. Our professional team works with you to understand your individual requirement, recommend the right materials and styles, and complete the project within your budget and timelines.
    Services
    Construction
    Service areas
    Tomball
    Address
    22414 Emerald Point Ln
    77375 Tomball
    United States
    +1-8329983458 www.guardianroofingtexas.com

    Reviews

    James S (Hank the Cowdog)
    Troy and his team completed a concrete driveway expansion for me recently. He is a true professional and he is very knowledgable. The project was done quickly and I am very satisfied with the finished product. I highly recommend Guardian Roofing.
    almost 2 years ago
    Lauren Krolicki
    We had a great experience with Guardian Roofing! John is trustworthy and knowledgeable and his crew went above and beyond on the install of our new roof after the last bad hail storm we had. Definitely recommend these guys for all of your roofing and construction needs!
    almost 2 years ago
    Riley Houston
    John and his team are awesome! The installation of the roof was excellent and a couple of issues that arose after the initial installation as part of poor roof penetrations performed by the HVAC and plumbing teams were resolved by Guardian Roofing even though it was not the fault of Guardian Roofing. I highly recommend Guardian Roofing and I will use them again in the future for any roofing needs!
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element