Media Floors specialises in custom printed carpets for offices, events, retail, film and theatre. Located in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire we deliver our custom printed carpet throughout the United Kingdom and worldwide. From wedding aisle runners to carpet for corporate spaces helping create permanent and temporary carpet fixtures is our forte. The carpet customisation possibilities are endless. No other carpet wholesaler can match us on quality or the price of our custom printed carpet.
- Services
- chromojet printed carpets
- company logo on a carpet
- custom carpet manufacturers
- custom event carpet
- custom logo on a carpet
- Address
-
Unit 8, Maxwells West, Great Cambridge Road
EN8 8XH Cheshunt
United Kingdom
+44-1992352244 www.mediafloors.co.uk