Humphries Cabinetry ltd
Carpenters in London
Reviews (26)
Services

  • carpentry
  • joinery
  • made to measure fitted wardrobes
    • We are a friendly and trusted London carpentry and joinery registered company

    With 12 years experience we are well versed with the contemporary London "alcove units" with the traditional finishes with cornice, beading, fluting, etc.

    We are expert London carpenters who design and create bespoke fitted wardrobes, alcove cupboards, entertainment units, bookcases etc

    We specialise in sleek modern spray painted finishes that you'll see throughout our portfolio. These can be high gloss or a velvety smooth satin. We love combining a sprayed satin white finish on the doors, with a real wood feature coming through

    Our expert London carpenters always get the best possible completed product for you. Count on us

    Service areas
    4 Halsbrook Road and London
    Address
    4 Halsbrook Road
    SE3 8QY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2081331782 hcabinets.com

    Reviews

    Amelia Thorne
    I honestly cannot recommend highly enough! They were thorough and professional and from one end of the process to the other, their attention to detail was exceptional. The finished cupboards and bookcases are well made and beautiful and we will definitely be coming back to this company again!
    6 months ago
    Catherine Hickey
    I received a flyer through the door and didn't know what to expect but Humphries was fantastic! They communicated throughout the process, they delivered ahead of time and the results are fantastic! We are so pleased with our fitted wardrobes, and would thoroughly recommend Humphries to anyone considering fitted wardrobes! Thank you!
    6 months ago
    Tamsin Worrad-Andrews
    We had humphries build a custom unit for us between two fireplaces and we are so pleased with the result, it’s totally changed our room. Every step was so well managed, so clear and it just made everything so easy. All the people who worked with us were a delight, and everyone was very kind about me having designed the shelves using excel 😂 I’ve already recommended them to some friends and will definitely be using them in the future too. Highly recommend! It’s totally transformed our room and looks beautiful.
    5 months ago
