Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Golden City Home Inspections
Real Estate Agents in Boca Raton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (26)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Get accurate and detailed home inspection report from Golden City Inspections before purchasing a home. We are the top-rated home inspection company in Boca Raton FL and dedicate ourselves to offer customers 100% satisfaction. Our professional and licensed home inspectors thoroughly examine each component and structure of the house from the foundation to roof. Backed by years of experience, our inspectors know the key factors to look in a house. From foundation, window, electrical wiring, hot water systems, roof material, gutter inspection, the inspector monitors and note down the current state of each component in log-book. We provide our customers with easy to read home inspection report along with pictures. Call now for a free quote.

    Email Us : info@bocaratonbuildinginspections.com

    Services
    Home Inspections
    Service areas
    Boca Raton
    Address
    4900 NW 5th Ave
    FL 33431 Boca Raton
    United States
    +1-5614516008 bocaratonbuildinginspections.com

    Reviews

    Elizabeth W
    Jay from Golden City was professional, kind, through and took his time to make sure he didn’t miss anything! I would absolutely recommend this company if you want an honest, good priced professional. His inspection service even included Wind when everyone else charged extra. A+++
    3 months ago
    Debbie Conti
    It was a pleasure working with such a professional business for a change . Their inspector Chris was right on time very courteous and very professional. Received the report same day as he said and report was sent to insurance company just as fast. I only wish every business was conducted as well in Florida. Great experience!
    4 months ago
    Roman N.
    I hired of Golden City Home Inspectors as part of purchasing my new condo. The money spent was well worth it. The report itself gave really detailed information on a property with photographs . The inspection did reveal a few minor items in need of repair and I now feel I can proceed with confidence in my purchase. Orientation to the details and honest disclosure well worth of their inspection cost. I'm recommending their services and will use them again.
    5 months ago
    Show all 26 reviews
      Add SEO element