Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DPJ Plumbing, Heating and Gas
Plumbers in Rugeley
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (16)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumbing
  • Central Heating
  • Bathroom Renovation
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We're an independent plumbing company located in Rugeley, South Staffordshire. We also cover outside this area including; Stafford, Lichfield, Uttoxeter, Armitage, Cannock Chase, Burntwood, Abbotts Bromley, Kings Bromley and More.



    We provide services for plumbing and heating including gas(Gas Safe Registered). Our Services include but not limited to; new boiler installation, boiler repair, heating installation, heating repair, radiators, blockages, emergency callouts, bathroom installation



    For further information please get in touch on:

    Tel:01889597377

    Tel:07971693134

    Email:dan@dpjplumbing.co.uk


    Service areas
    Rugeley
    Address
    6 Wharf Road
    WS15 1BL Rugeley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971693134 www.dpjplumbing.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul
    We had a new Baxi boiler fitted by Dan and he did a great job. Honest, reliable everything was clearly explained would highly recommend… thanks Dan
    2 months ago
    Julie P
    We had a new Baxi boiler installed by Dan and he did an excellent job. Would Highly recommend for any plumbing work needed.
    5 months ago
    Sharon Costello
    Dan was the first plumber to respond to my call as I had no heating or hot water. After pinpointing the problem, he managed to source a new pump and fitted it the same day. I’m very happy to recommend this company. Many thanks Dan.
    4 months ago
    Show all 16 reviews
      Add SEO element