Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SoCal Healthy Water
Plumbers in Pasadena,CA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Water Purification Services
  • Water softening equipment supplier
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are licensed plumbing contractors that provide installation services for whole home water filtration and salt-free conditioner systems. Based out of Pasadena, CA we service the greater Los Angeles, CA and Southern California as well. We use gold-standard whole home filtration and conditioner systems to give our clients confidence and peace of mind, ensuring that they have tap water they can trust.

    Service areas
    Pasadena,CA
    Address
    254 N Lake Ave
    91101 Pasadena,CA
    United States
    +1-8668884318 www.socalhealthywater.com

    Reviews

    Christian Toscano
    I can’t recommend SoCal Healthy Water enough! Chris is extremely knowledgeable and generous with his time and education of the types of contaminants in water specific to an individuals zip code and the products needed to remove it so that you get the correct system for your water type so you can have clean healthy water! I contacted SoCal Healthy Water to do the installation. Unfortunately I purchased the wrong water filter (Rhino 600) directly from aquasana which Chris alerted me too and the reasons being that it wouldn’t remove the harsh chemicals I had purchased it for specific to my water type. Chris told me exactly the filter I needed and after getting a free replacement from Aquasana I got the right filter for my city water to remove the chloramine and water softener. He was prompt to install it and his employees were kind, professional and knowledgeable. He’s also a total sweetheart who is passionate about people having healthy water. If you invest in one thing for your house, I highly recommend you make it as non toxic as possible with a stress free installation from a pro like SoCal Healthy water! And they sell the aquasana products too so I’d save yourself the hassle I had and buy directly from SoCal Healthy Water.
    3 months ago
    Jim T
    If I could offer more stars, I would. Chris was extremely patient and helpful from the very first call. His workers were clean and punctual. I highly recommend SoCal Healthy Water. My family is very happy with the RO System, Whole House Filtration and Softener. Jim in Temple City
    6 months ago
    Thomas
    If I could give more than five stars I would! I live in Burbank California and I had no idea that Burbank’s water was different from LA. They use different chemicals and thankfully Chris knew that and suggested I get a certain type of water filtration system for my area. I love my water filtration system, it was one of the best investments I’ve made this year for my home and health. My water feels so clean tastes great, I don’t even need to buy bottled water. Chris is the best, his crew was so personable, knowledgeable, and professional. They really did a remarkable job installing my water system I couldn’t be happier. I called a lot of water filtration system companies and SoCal Healthy Water is the top choice, especially if you live in the valley! Thomas
    4 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element