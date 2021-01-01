CALL HIM NOW!! Judge David Hunter SAVED MY LIFE multiple times, he knows the system, the right people, and he knows the LAW! I have never really been impressed by any lawyers until I worked with him. Guess What? He's done pure MAGICS with me and my family's cases for so many times, I ended up wanted to KISS him instead of hugging him!! (If we could show you the excitements on our final videos/calls that we had when he told us the results, I really would!) I never regretted a minute or a dime we spent with him, in fact, I would make him my kid's Godfather or name a library after him, if he'd let me.
So here's what you can expect... call him, then meet him and talk. Lay out all the details you can think of, don't leave anything out. David will GO TO WORK for you. However, there are some caveats,
1. You have to give your lawyer, any lawyer, some runway to work with; meaning = DON'T Say anything, don't give anything unless a warrant demands it. (By the time your read this, you would've probably said/given too much; no one reviews the laws before they get pulled over, IT'S OK!)
2. David is a busy guy; meaning = during court summons he won't talk much to you and won't take time to answer much of the thousands of questions a client has, and there's a good reason for it because he's THAT GOOD, and got many MANY cases to deal with in between courts. BECAUSE HE'S GOOD and people WANT HIM, so he's busy, can't blame him for being the GOAT. But don't worry, that's how he works, he's a very smart guy, give him time. He may come off impatient and want to move on at a court meeting, but you have to be even more patient just to do yourself a favor. These things take lots of time, GIVE IT TIME, GIVE David Hunter more TIME, and the situation in a whole will give you a more favorable result!
3. If you work with Mr. Hunter, like I did, there's a GREAT chance all you will hear are "Case Dismissed", "Nolle prosequi", "case dismissed due to lack of evidence", etc... but this requires you to read step 1. again, and then CALL DAVID Hunter like I did.
LOVE ALWAYS to this guy, I want to adopt him into my family someday... or at least take him to Disneyland!
David Hunter took my phone call while he was on his Honeymoon back in 2020. He took my call and got in touch with me immediately after his Honeymoon and told me to call anytime!! Covid came in 2021 and my case was not settled until late 2021. He made me an my situation a priority. He kept me outta jail and actually got everything dismissed! Great lawyer. Fair. Honest. And I can call him to this very day and he knows who I am. Very Grateful.
Dominic Van
CALL DAVID HUNTER! Not only is he personable and well connected within the Fort Bend legal space, but he is a lawyer that truly cares about the outcome of your case. He will go to great lengths to get you a desirable outcome where you walk away happy. For instance, I was facing 3 charges, 2 misdemeanors and 1 felony (heavy, I know) and he was able to dismiss the felony and 1 misdemeanor. The other was placed on deferred adjudication, which allows me an attempt to non disclose after 1 year of probation. I am extremely happy with these terms and cannot recommend David Hunter enough. Call him today!