Bakersfield Personal Injury Attorneys A highly trained Bakersfield personal injury lawyer at The May Firm has the necessary knowledge and experience to help all Bakersfield residents with a variety of cases, including motorcycle, car and bicycle accidents, defective products, dangerous premises, catastrophic accidents and much more. Each of one our personal injury attorneys are fully dedicated to defending the rights of our clients, and will aggressively pursue the best resolution for each case. Being locally based gives us a lot of hands-on experience with the Bakersfield court system, and we will utilize this knowledge to make the entire process as smooth and successful as possible. If you've been injured, contact our top-rated Bakersfield personal injury attorneys at The May Firm to learn your rights following a personal injury accident. We understand the long-lasting and devastating impact that a traumatic personal injury can have on your life due to the need for continual treatment and long-term care. In some cases, a permanent disability can be caused by someone else’s negligence. These issues can hinder your ability to earn a living or find new employment. Therefore, part of our job is to help you find the resources, including quality medical treatment, to ensure that you are able to return to health and resume your life. The law provides injury victims compensation for your losses and we fight for you. With more than 360,000 residents in the area, it is no wonder that the majority of the county’s courthouses and government offices are located within the city of Bakersfield. Interstate 5 and State Routes 58 and 99 are some of the busiest and most dangerous highways in California. This leads to heavily congested driving conditions which increases the likelihood of being involved in a serious collision.

