MAC Boiler Services
Plumbers in Coventry
Reviews (32)
Services

  • Plumbers Coventry
  • Plumbing & Heating Coventry
  • Boiler Service Coventry
  • Boiler Upgrade
  • Repair & Install
    • the company does a reliable job every time. Taking the previous point a step further, the company is currently offering a wide range of services related to heating fixtures, such as new boiler installations, boiler upgrades, boiler servicing, boiler repairs and other such related work.There are other works that the company also works with, which includes the installation and repair of central heating systems and unvented cylinders, as well as new bathroom construction and design. Others are those pertaining to the installation of cookers and fires.MAC also offers landlord’s certificate to home owners, for those who are planning to let out their property on rent or lease to tenants.MAC boiler services understands that there will be times when you will need work completed on an urgency basis, such as in the case of leaks or damages to fixtures in the system. It is for this reason that it has rolled out an emergency call out feature to address any such concerns as soon as possible.

    Service areas
    Coventry
    Address
    14 Park Road
    CV1 2LD Coventry
    United Kingdom
    +44-2476109809 www.macboilerservices.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sally Barnes
    MAC services were recommended by a neighbour, rang yesterday to arrange a service, engineer was very thorough, cleaned the boiler and ensured it was in working condition, gave me some tips on how to help keep it maintained. Great service. Would recommend, great value for money.
    3 months ago
    Birun Sugumar
    My heating and hot water stopped and Muktar was able to come even with a short notice. He was very helpful and explained everything that he was doing. He also gave further advice on what we need to do to maintain it better. Thank you again for fixing my boiler!
    about 2 months ago
    Szymon W.
    Very friendly and professional service. Great value for money. I've been also shown how to deal with simple failures myself so don't have to call for service and be charged extra. Transparent, knowledgeable and professional service - all the attributes I highly value being an engineer myself. Definitely recommend and will use in the future.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 32 reviews
