The May Firm
Reviews (6)
    The May Firm is a Chula Vista Personal Injury Law Firm, specializing in Personal Injury, Motorcycle Accidents, Auto Accidents, Aviation Accidents, Bicycle Accidents, Boating Accidents, Bus Accidents, Dangerous Roads, Drunk Driving Accidents, Train Accidents, Truck Accidents, Airbag Injuries, Child Car Seats, Crushed Roofs, Amputation Injury, Brain Injury, Burn Injury, Catastrophic, Medical Malpractice, Product liability, Wrongful death, Damages or Injuries, Dog Bite Defenses.

    Consulting with the best Chula Vista personal injury lawyer as soon as possible after an accident is crucial. Our experienced attorneys and staff will provide you a full understanding of the scope of your rights so that you are empowered to take the next essential steps. Filing a lawsuit can be an overwhelming experience if you do not have an attorney with years of experience.

    The May Firm is Chula Vista's personal injury law firm. We understand that following a serious accident, you probably have questions. Should I answer the insurance companies? How will I afford my medical bills? Can a personal injury attorney help me? That's what we're here for. Picking up the phone and starting your case is always free. If you or a loved one has been injured, or worse... give us a call. We are here to help you get back on your feet. Our experienced personal injury attorneys boast a 99% win rate, which means you can take solace knowing that you're in the best hands possible.

    Services
    • Personal Injury Lawyer
    • Personal Injury
    Service areas
    Chula Vista
    Address
    310 3rd Ave B24
    91910 Chula Vista
    United States
    +1-6193781464 www.mayfirm.com/chula-vista

    Reviews

    Candice M
    “The team at The May Firm is absolutely amazing. Every person working there was professional, warm, helpful, patient, and made me feel comfortable and important. Garrett in particular went above and beyond by not only being a dynamite attorney, but also a very thoughtful counselor listening to my anxieties and offering words of advice and comfort. I could not have had a better experience. A special thanks for being so responsive and taking the time to explain when I had questions. I am grateful for the teams’ hard work to make a traumatic and daunting experience less of a burden on me and to achieve a greater outcome than I could have ever imagined. I can’t thank this team enough.”
    4 months ago
    Jordan Bennett
    The May Firm was extremely helpful every step of the way. They we're able to get all treatments sorted out with little to no paperwork on my end. The process could not have been easier. I would recommend them to anyone seeking an injury attorney.
    over 3 years ago
    Sanggano
    A++ service! Highly recommended! You will never go wrong. One of the best thing that ever happened to me is to be help buy these angels! Robert May, Erica, Angie!
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
