US Forklift Certification
Other Businesses in Tomball
Reviews (8)
    • You must have a current Forklift Operation Certification to operate a forklift while on the job. We take you step by step through our easy-to-follow training, which you can complete in a mere 1 to 2 hours right on your computer. Upon competition of this course, you will be 100% compliant with laws. Don't sit in a classroom to get your credentials. If you have a computer with an Internet connection, you can take our course anywhere - including your smart phone. That means you don't have to go any further than your living room - or even the palm of your hand - to get the training you are required to have.

    Certification
    Tomball
    14090 FM 2920, Suite G-353
    77377 Tomball
    United States
    +1-8665568732 www.usforkliftcertification.com

    Carrie H
    Paid for the course, they sent me a link. The link doesn’t work. I’ve either called or emailed them one a day for last 2 weeks and still haven’t gotten a response.
    6 months ago
    Maureen Hodges
    I have use their services for the last 6 years with no issues. I placed an order 2 weeks ago and the link doesn't work. I have left messages and sent emails with no response.
    3 months ago
    Jerome Bettis
    Not to certain but I went ahead and order starting to think I might’ve got scammed been calling for at least 4 hours no answer then what I was sent I could’ve made on my own computer I’ll give it a few more weeks see if the card come but if anybody uses this service before can the tell me if it was legit with proof ? Please
    9 months ago
