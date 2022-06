Glide and Slide is a fitted wardrobe designer, supplier and installer based in the West Midlands. Our bespoke wardrobes are all designed with sylish intent and your personal style in mind.

Services Bespoke Wardrobe Fittings

Fitted Wardrobes Service areas Walsall Address Units 3 & 4 Northgate Business Park

WS9 8TH Walsall

United Kingdom

+44-1543679202 www.glideandslide.co.uk