Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
JB Movers Los Angeles
Moving companies in Los Angeles
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • JB Movers Los Angeles, JB Movers Los Angeles JB Movers Los Angeles HouseholdStorage
    JB Movers Los Angeles, JB Movers Los Angeles JB Movers Los Angeles HouseholdStorage
    JB Movers Los Angeles

    JB Movers Los Angeles - licensed movers in Los Angeles

    Once you start looking for the right movers in LA, it goes without saying that the first thing you will have to have in mind is safety! You need a company that has all the necessary licenses for operating a moving business, and you need someone who is insured. In other words, you need JB Movers Los Angeles. Since day one, we have given special importance to safety. Whether our movers in Los Angeles are relocating your home or office, that's the first thing they have in mind - the wellbeing of your belongings. With a gentle yet firm touch, we'll ensure all of your possessions remain safe and sound while being transported from point A to point B. And that's not all! Should you need reliable storage during your relocation, or after it, JB Movers Los Angeles are also the ones to turn to! All of our units are spacious, monitored, and clean, ensuring complete wellbeing of your belongings. Why would you punish yourself with unfit and maybe even fraudulent movers when you can call JB Movers Los Angeles and have premier movers in LA working on your relocation? All you have to do is call us and choose the services you need - we'll take care of the rest!

    Services
    • affordable movers los angeles
    • best moving companies los angeles
    • beverly hills movers
    • beverly hills moving company
    • commercial movers los angeles
    • culver city movers
    • furniture delivery service los angeles
    • glendale moving company
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Los Angeles
    Address
    5143 W Adams Blvd
    90016 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-3239337739 www.jbmoving.com

    Reviews

    John Bloomfield
    This company is very reliable very strong men there was alot of furniture in my house very well packed blanket wrapped , plastic , they also use packing paper for dishes they have alot of patience to pack. They are very well equipped and have alot of tools to dissemble and assemble furniture the price was excellent and paid in full.
    3 months ago
    Daniel Namvar
    B"H. These guys moved and packed completely from scratch my whole 2-bed apartment into a house within 7.5 hours, compared to a relative of mine who packed for 5 days on his own, then hired another moving company to spend 8 hours on just moving alone. For almost the same size space. These guys are reliable and quick, and Jacob is super responsive. Zero complaints.
    3 months ago
    Yisroel Binstok
    This is the best costumer service ever. This is about my fourth time moving. And this is the best movers by far 11/10 would totally recommend.
    4 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element