Transferring

software systems to the cloud environment is considered to be among the most

cost-efficient methods of scaling. Indeed, due to dynamic computing resources

distribution capacities, companies get to significantly lower application

deployment and exploitation expenses. No need to buy servers, you can use

exactly the volume of server capacities you require at the moment - no more, no

less.





Along

with that, however, appear certain risks of moving to the cloud you should be

aware of before implementing the procedure. Find out about top common risks of moving to the cloud.