Celtic Clean and Seal
Building cleaning in Co. Galway
    • Are you looking to clean up the exterior of your home? Here at Celtic Clean, we can carry out a range of services for your home including cleaning your driveway, restoration, roof painting and power washing. Unbeatable services with FREE quotes provided throughout our service areas.

    We can restore roofs by washing and painting, garden cleaning and exterior wall cleaning. We can remove red algae and moss from roofs, paint your roof tiles to restore the colour and more. We service all of the County Galway area, County Limerick, County Clare, County Mayo, County Roscommon and County Westmeath.

    Services
    Roof cleaning Galway and Power washing Galway
    Service areas
    Co. Galway
    Address
    Brackernagh
    Ballinasloe Co. Galway
    Ireland
    +353-909649858 www.powerwashclean.com
