Trendy maids - is a cleaning service that specializes in house cleaning, office cleaning move in/move out cleaning and any type of residential cleaning in Charlotte, NC and surrounding area. We Clean, scrub and sanitize showers, bathtubs and sinks. Clean and sanitize vanities, back splashes and toilets. Clean mirrors. Polish chrome. Wash floors and tile walls. Deodorize.Clean appliances, counters, cabinets, tables and chairs. Clean, scrub and sanitize sinks. We Clean and sanitize counter tops and backsplashes. Clean microwave oven inside and out. Instant booking and prices are available at our web-site or feel free to reach us 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (704) 557-0041