Mr. Electric is a residential and commercial electrician in Dallas, Texas. We specialize in electric service upgrades, repairs and installs. You can feel confident calling Mr. Electric, knowing that our highly trained Service Professionals will treat you, your family, and your property with the respect and attention to safety you deserve. Whether it's hanging a ceiling fan, installing a custom-designed landscape lighting system, or rewiring a commercial structure, you can call on Mr. Electric. We have the power to make things better!

Service areas Dallas, TX, and USA Address 8500 N Stemmons Fwy

75247 Dallas, TX, USA

United States

+1-4696340316 www.mrelectricdallas.com