Blue Jay Cleaning Services
Other Businesses in Tulsa
Reviews (11)
    Blue Jay Cleaning Services offers home cleaning services to the Tulsa surrounding area.  Contact us today for a professional maid service if you want your home to shine.  We also offer commercial cleaning services as well.  Choose Blue Jay Cleaning Services for your house cleaning company.

    Services
    • House cleaning services
    • home cleaners
    • maid service tulsa
    • home cleaning company Tulsa
    • house cleaners Tulsa
    Service areas
    Tulsa and Oklahoma
    Address
    8211 E. Regal Place Suite 101
    74133 Tulsa
    United States
    +1-9182773378 bluejaycleaning.com

    Reviews

    Bobby Lister
    Very professional and always listened to our needs.
    3 months ago
    Minh Weldon
    I scheduled a walkthrough with Blue Jay, and they said they would come on a Tuesday. Got a call on Tuesday letting me know their rep had a flat tire so we rescheduled for another time. The rep showed up as planned and did a quick look around to be able to provide me a quote for services. When Britt Greenwood emailed me the quote, we had a couple of back and forth emails to confirm details, and we finally landed on a monthly cleaning. When I asked if she could communicate via phone to discuss what to expect on the first day of deep cleaning (ie what day they'll come, what time, etc), I got crickets. Sent another email and tried to call her, and still no response. I finally texted Britt and still nothing. Very unprofessional, and would not recommend.
    7 months ago
    Cindy McGhee
    Blue Jay has provided our weekly house cleaning for over 2 years. They have been consistent and reliable the entire time and I don’t know what we’d do without them! They have never missed a clean and do an outstanding job every week! I truly appreciate their communication method that includes a notification when your housekeeper is coming as well as a notification when the cleaning is complete. I highly recommend Blue Jay!
    6 months ago
