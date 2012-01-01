Founded in 2012 by three architects of different cultural backgrounds united by the common passion for architectural and interior design, Quark Studio Architects aim to deliver something more than a traditional design company.
Here in Quark Studio, we make designs to provoke emotions, memories and experiences. We believe those are the best ways to transform the life quality of those we are touching. Since every project has unique conditions and qualities, our philosophy is to create a unique atmosphere for every project.
Address
Caferağa Mah. General Asım Gündüz Cd.. No.69 D4
34710 Istanbul
Turkey
+90-5384948244 www.quark-studio.com
We are powered by a dedicated team of energetic professionals of varied expertise with proven track records. Quark Studio is leaded by 5 architects, and interior designers in its head office.
Our main team consists of architects of average 7 years of experience in the business. We have designed and supervised projects for known private developers winning limited or unlimited competitions and tenders.