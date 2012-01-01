Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Quark Studio Architects
Architects in Istanbul
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Al Sultan Villa, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    Al Sultan Villa, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    Al Sultan Villa, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Garden
    +10
    Al Sultan Villa
    Villa Rose, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    Villa Rose, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Villa Rose, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Living Room
    +4
    Villa Rose
    Shnorali Villas, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    Shnorali Villas, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    Shnorali Villas, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Living Room
    +3
    Shnorali Villas
    Pearl Residences, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    Pearl Residences, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Roof
    Pearl Residences, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Houses
    +7
    Pearl Residences
    Stone Villa, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Single family home
    Stone Villa, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Balcony
    Stone Villa, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Bedroom
    +9
    Stone Villa
    Pera Gümüşlük Residences, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Pool
    Pera Gümüşlük Residences, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Villas
    Pera Gümüşlük Residences, Quark Studio Architects Quark Studio Architects Modern Garden
    +16
    Pera Gümüşlük Residences
    Show all 9 projects

    Founded in 2012 by three architects of different cultural backgrounds united by the common passion for architectural and interior design, Quark Studio Architects aim to deliver something more than a traditional design company.

    Here in Quark Studio, we make designs to provoke emotions, memories and experiences. We believe those are the best ways to transform the life quality of those we are touching. Since every project has unique conditions and qualities, our philosophy is to create a unique atmosphere for every project.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Rendering + Graphics
    • VR + AR
    • Construction Management
    • Restoration
    Service areas
    Istanbul
    Company awards
    • Audi Picture in TOP5 Vray Workshop
    • Audi Image Awarded By Evermotion
    Address
    Caferağa Mah. General Asım Gündüz Cd.. No.69 D4
    34710 Istanbul
    Turkey
    +90-5384948244 www.quark-studio.com
    Legal disclosure

    We are powered by a dedicated team of energetic professionals of varied expertise with proven track records. Quark Studio is leaded by 5 architects, and interior designers in its head office.

    Our main team consists of architects of average 7 years of experience in the business. We have designed and supervised projects for known private developers winning limited or unlimited competitions and tenders.

      Add SEO element