Agia Cleaning
Other Businesses in Cape Town, South Africa
Reviews (0)
    • Agia Cleaning Services provides both domestic and commercial cleaning services in Cape Town at the best price you can get. Our well-trained, experienced and polite cleaners can help you out with all household tasks. You can rely on our regular cleaning services in Cape Town to keep your apartment or house in tip-top condition.

    Services
    • Window cleaning
    • Carpet cleaning
    • Residential Cleaning
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • After party cleaning
    • Post Construction Cleaning
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Address
    15954 Vlaeberg
    8018 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-815887415 agiacleaning.co.za
