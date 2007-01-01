YACHTFISH Fishing Charters in St Pete Beach provides private St. Pete Beach fishing charters for all skill levels. With customized 4 to 8 hour trips, YACHTFISH has you covered. Owner Captain Matt Douglas has over 25 years experience with St Pete Beach’s unique hot spots. You'll target snook, redfish, mackerel, trout, snapper, sharks and more. Matt’s state-of-the-art fleet and experience will ensure the trip of a lifetime with your fishing charters in St. Pete Beach!