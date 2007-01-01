Your browser is out-of-date.

YACHTFISH Fishing Charters
Other Businesses in St Pete Beach,Fl
Reviews (19)
    • YACHTFISH Fishing Charters in St Pete Beach provides private St. Pete Beach fishing charters for all skill levels. With customized 4 to 8 hour trips, YACHTFISH has you covered. Owner Captain Matt Douglas has over 25 years experience with St Pete Beach’s unique hot spots. You'll target snook, redfish, mackerel, trout, snapper, sharks and more. Matt’s state-of-the-art fleet and experience will ensure the trip of a lifetime with your fishing charters in St. Pete Beach!

    Services
    Fishing Charter and Fishing Charters
    Service areas
    St Pete Beach,FL
    Address
    2007 Pass a Grille Way Slip #1
    33706 St Pete Beach,Fl
    United States
    +1-7274872113 www.yachtfish.com

    Reviews

    Paul Tang
    Captain Dan and Evan were superb at leading us to find quintessential and prized Florida fish. Very knowledgeable, engaging, professional and focused on achieving a great fishing vacation outcome for our family. Their team had superb charter standards at multiple levels. We would definitely trust them with our precious vacation time in the future.
    5 months ago
    Dan Unger
    First time fishing in Tampa and our experience with these crews was nothing but wonderful. The first day we did offshore and got into gag grouper within minutes of putting out the first line. After an hour of trolling we had our table limit and moved farther off shore for bigger fish. Again within minutes after arriving at the wreck we had nonstop action of amber jack. Fighting the jacks tired my wife and I out so Capt. Dan rigged up a hand line for my 15 yo son to haul up some 225+ lb. Goliath grouper. A lifetime memorable experience. The second day was an inshore trip with 6 anglers. Everyone caught fish and could not have been happier, at least 8 different species with plenty for the table. Both crews worked hard to provide the best customer experience. Communication, timing and Safety was evident from my initial booking months ago until we stepped off the boat at the end. We will be a repeat customers to this group and so should you.Thank you to Matt Douglas and the charter crews for a memorable fishing experience.
    5 months ago
    Rick West
    We had a great experience fishing with Captain Pat. Very professional operation and top notch equipment. Captain Pat definitely knows fishing, was very helpful and enjoys his job. My son, grandson and I had a wonderful day and would highly recommend booking with Yachtfish. We will be back for another fishing adventure.
    3 months ago
