Winelo Design &amp; Renovation
Designers in Penang
    • Your space - your personality with infinite possibilities 

    We are a group of designers based in Penang who are determine to incorporate your personality into a space of amazing interior to help you living your dream .

    We are so passionate in transforming your home into a functional space , thus we are happy to help you with the space planning from furnitures to lighting to home decor layout .

    It’s every designers’ dream to transform an empty area into an amazing space with a splendid visual , and that’s exactly what we plan to do when you entrust is with your home/shop. 

    We will get inspired , build ,deliver , and most importantly thank you for the opportunity .

    We provide service of such ; Space planning, 3D design and rendering , Build and renovation ( electrical , plaster ceiling, painting , furnitures, smart home system ) , and last but not least; Site coordination service.

    Services
    International market- We do provide 3D design & rendering service
    Service areas
    Penang
    Address
    2-9-A, Greenlane Park, Solok Tembaga
    11600 Penang
    Malaysia
    +60-1111055008
