Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Conservatory Blinds Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Ewell
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (20)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Conservatory Blinds Limited have over 23 years of experience creating stunning, made-to-measure blinds that compliment your Orangery, Roof Lantern and Gable & Bi-folding doors.

    All of our specialist blinds are designed to have the neatest fit which will transform your glass extension into a comfortable space, usable throughout the year. Many of our blind ranges help to reduce a glare from the sunlight, prevent overheating and even have cordless versions, making your home super safe for the little ones in the family.

    Take complete control of your blinds with our unique Pure™ remote control system, or upgrade to integrate your blinds with virtually any home automation

    system.Handcrafted in our own UK factory, and fitted by our own fully-employed installation team, our service is unsurpassed. 

    Services
    Blinds and Window dressing
    Service areas
    Ewell
    Address
    8-10 Ruxley
    KT19 0JD Ewell
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000718888 www.conservatoryblinds.co.uk

    Reviews

    Maxine Gibbs
    I can’t thank Aaron and Ryan enough for my lantern blind. I have been so impressed from first contact to the finished blind installation today. In the midst of chaos and stress during the build Aaron and Ryan went to great pains to provide reassurance and support when I needed it. The quality of the blinds is exceptional, they listened to what I wanted to achieve and met all of my expectations. It’s such a pleasure to work with a business who understand great service, go the extra mile and deliver quality products at good value. I would not hesitate to recommend them and really can’t imagine why anyone would not use them when looking to install blinds. Thank you
    8 months ago
    Alexandre Dubost
    The fitter installed the blinds last week (Thursday 19th August) after 2 months waiting time and one of them doesn't stay straight (saggy as per a previous review). Called the fitter and said he was not in the area to repair. Called the office and they told me the fitter had resigned and they could not guarantee having someone to repair before i leave on holiday next week. Disappointing considering the time we waited and the price paid for the 'quality'. I will update once this is resolved. Update 1: The office found a free slot this Friday. I very appreciate the quick response and will update my review accordingly. Update 2: The fitter came a day earlier than expect. Great service, thanks a lot !
    9 months ago
    Sharon Bryan Consultancy Community Interest Company
    I got several quotes from different companies for new floor to ceiling and roof blinds for my conservatory. I had had the previous blinds for about 15 years and they were like tissue paper - ripping really easily - I'm guessing as my back garden is south facing. Conservatory Blinds were not the cheapest quote, but I was drawn to how friendly and un pushy they were with me. I choose to go with them and I am not sorry! From start to finish they were professional. Ryan came to do the measuring and took all my old blinds down. He then came back 6 weeks later on time and when he said he would to fit the new blinds. He didn't make a mess and left everything tidy. I love my new blinds. I will use this company again for sure when it is time to replace the blinds throughout my house.
    11 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
      Add SEO element