Hello! Merhaba!

WHO are we?





I am a mathematician. I fancy handcrafts and I have learn everything by myself while doing. Our passion is make things people anjoy. And while we also be happy with the results.





I am an architect. When I was 5 years old, my mom sent me to art class and since then I keep continue creating and making as I can. I love to work with all materials, especially natural ones. Because I believe every material has a story behind, so do humans.





WHY THIS?

With the rush of life, we lost the moment a bit. We become far to staff, involving nature, family, friends, job and ourselves. Sometimes, We find ourselves in REvolving at the same spot. We need to stop a moment and breathe. REalize the moment. RElease and REnew ourselves.





WHERE DOES IT COMES FROM?

Re- in -ist, the brand meant to be created for city life people mostly. This brand is inspired by all humans, including me, living a fast life. It stands for a REminder to take back the control of our life. It also symbolized one of the most crowded Metropol in Turkey İstanbul and İstanbul routine. Which means, being in rush in life every day. And İstanbul called by shortly Ist. We based on İzmir, çanakkale and İstanbul.





WHAT FOR?

In our shop, our aim is to produce objects that you guys can find something special, meaningful, nice, beautiful, something you want, need and most important something you enjoy. we make things that we enjoy and hope you enjoy them too.





WHAT are we OFFERING?

So here we offer two services:





1. You may have the final products OR

2. You may have the materials and Do it yourself (DIY)

We do offer you preserved moss and plants and design products,

*wall frames, preserved moss frame, moss design, wall decor, moss art, and all others..

Lets mix and match...

Love things, make things, enjoy!