Lavish Ride
    • Lavish Ride offers its services in Houston to the individual as well as corporate. We offer Sedan, SUV, Mercedes, Mini and Motor Coach, and Limo Bus fleets. Our Vehicles are luxurious and air-conditioned. Our professional chauffeurs are very humble and responsible. We'll make sure you to your destination safely and on time. Call us now at 832-807-7930.
    Services
    • Wedding Limo Houston
    • Airport Service Houston
    • Party Bus Houston
    Service areas
    Houston and TX
    Address
    6709 Hornwood Dr Apt 289
    77074 Houston, Tx
    United States
    +1-8328077930 www.lavishride.com

    Reviews

    Mary Evelyn Feazel
    Great service and an excellent experience! My driver, Ameer, was wonderful! So friendly, professional, and accommodating. I will most definitely use Lavish Rides again and will highly recommend this fine service.
    about 1 year ago
    Nado Aleas
    Today I had a great service with one of your drivers. I believe his name was Ameer, he was professional easy to talk to and Respectful. If you want a safe driver that knows his way all around the city of Houston I recommend this company and ask for Mr. Ameer and you will not be disappointed!
    about 1 year ago
    Kelly Carroll
    Great experience! Excellent service! They were timely and showed up, so you can pick per your needs. Friendly and professional drivers. I would definitely use them again for executive van, HOU airport.
    about 1 year ago
