Wrights Impact Window &amp; Door
Windows in West Palm Beach, Fl
Reviews (26)
    • Wrights Impact window & Door has spent over 45 years serving South Florida. Since 1973, we have dedicated ourselves to providing our customers with high-quality products at affordable prices.Since the 70’s, our company has expanded to sell a wide selection of impact windows, impact doors and window treatments. Although our products have changed with time, our dedication to the customer has not changed. We pride ourselves in putting our focus on the customer. When you come to Wright’s, you get access to a wide range of products. You also get access to a knowledgeable team who is always ready to help.Here at Wright’s, we know how important it is to keep your home secure. With our range of products, you can give your home the protection that it needs. Contact us to find out how we can help you protect your home the Wright way.

    Benefits of Impact Windows & Doors• Storm protection from 100mph+ winds• Increased intruder protection and security• Energy savings leading to lower energy bills• Discounted insurance for homes with impact windows• External noise reduction• Increase the value of your propertyRead more about the benefits of impact windows

    Services
    • Window installation
    • window supply and installation
    • door installation
    • door supply and installation
    Service areas
    West Palm Beach, FL
    Address
    7816 S Dixie Hwy
    33405 West Palm Beach, Fl
    United States
    +1-5615887353 wrightsimpactwindowanddoor.com

    Reviews

    Justin Gratton
    Doug was great. Knew exactly what we needed for our historic home. Tentative but not pushy. Hoping they come sooner than expected!
    about 2 months ago
    Barbara Rodriguez
    Excellent customer service and knowledgeable representative. Will consider using the service once our finances are ready. Steve Berke answered all our questions and doubts. Thank you Steve!
    2 months ago
    Dennis Forgony
    Paula was very nice for my last project. This other project much bigger seems like all not on same page. Paula did give me some confidence that this bigger project will be expedited I do thank her for now
    8 months ago
