Wrights Impact window & Door has spent over 45 years serving South Florida. Since 1973, we have dedicated ourselves to providing our customers with high-quality products at affordable prices.Since the 70’s, our company has expanded to sell a wide selection of impact windows, impact doors and window treatments. Although our products have changed with time, our dedication to the customer has not changed. We pride ourselves in putting our focus on the customer. When you come to Wright’s, you get access to a wide range of products. You also get access to a knowledgeable team who is always ready to help.Here at Wright’s, we know how important it is to keep your home secure. With our range of products, you can give your home the protection that it needs. Contact us to find out how we can help you protect your home the Wright way.

Benefits of Impact Windows & Doors• Storm protection from 100mph+ winds• Increased intruder protection and security• Energy savings leading to lower energy bills• Discounted insurance for homes with impact windows• External noise reduction• Increase the value of your propertyRead more about the benefits of impact windows