Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Serenity Spa
Other Businesses in New York, Ny
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Feeling Everybody Wants

    Our mission is to relax your mind. Our goal is to take away every stress in your body. And our ultimate purpose is to give you the best massage you have been looking for. At Serenity Spa located in East Village, NYC, we welcome you in our spa where anxiety is treated with utmost comfort, gentleness, and professionalism. Be free to experience our full body massage, table shower, hot steam towel and a lot more! We are committed to give you not just massage, but care, peace, and happiness. Enjoy every luxury that we prepare just for you.

    Services
    asian massage
    Service areas
    New York, NY
    Address
    33 1st Avenue
    10003 New York, Ny
    United States
    +1-2127773283 serenityspaeastvillage.com
      Add SEO element