Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Michaels Limousines Service
Other Businesses in Greenwich
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Michaels Limo is inclined towards our customer satisfaction. We are here to serve our clients with exquisite limos at very economical pricing. You can think of hiring them for any of your event including a corporate tour to impress your client, add an extra spark to your wedding, have an exhilarating night out with your friends, or make swift airport transfers. Call us now at (203)661-3900.

    Services
    • Airport Limo
    • Limo Rental
    • Connecticut Limousines
    • Wedding Limo
    • Connection Limousines Services
    • Corporate Limo
    • Birthday Party Limo
    • Limo in CT
    • Prom Limo
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Greenwich
    Address
    55 Lewis Street
    06830 Greenwich
    United States
    +1-2036613900 www.michaelslimousineservice.com
      Add SEO element