ABC SPEC Agent Manufacturier
General Contractors in Quebec City
    • We represent your products and accelerate your sales.We help manufacturers sell and distribute their products in North America. In a way, we act as an extension of your sales department. Take advantage of our experience, our tools and our network of contacts to reach greater heights.


    Services
    • commercial agent
    • manufacturer's agent
    • manufacturer's representative
    • Independent Sales Reps
    • Manufacturer’s Reps
    • Independent Sales Representative
    Service areas
    quebec city
    Address
    609 fraser street
    g1s 1r8 Quebec City
    Canada
    +1-4189330128 www.abcspec.com
