Bi-plast Plastics Inc.
Bathroom accessories in Adana
Reviews (2)
    Bi-plast Plastics Inc. factory is a manufacturer/exporter company that is located in Adana Industrial Zone/Turkey. The company manufactures PP-R pipes and fittings for hot&cold water applications.

    Besides, Bi-plast is a contracting company for infrastructure and landscape applications for government projects and private associations.

    Services
    manufacturing, sales, and export
    Service areas
    plumbing and contracting
    Address
    OSB Suleyman Demirel Blv No:40
    01350 Adana
    Turkey
    +90-5322857714 www.bi-plast.com.tr

    esra gulendagi
    over 8 years ago
    ali kemal necioglu
    over 1 year ago
