Bi-plast Plastics Inc. factory is a manufacturer/exporter company that is located in Adana Industrial Zone/Turkey. The company manufactures PP-R pipes and fittings for hot&cold water applications.
Besides, Bi-plast is a contracting company for infrastructure and landscape applications for government projects and private associations.
- Services
- manufacturing, sales, and export
- Service areas
- plumbing and contracting
- Address
-
OSB Suleyman Demirel Blv No:40
01350 Adana
Turkey
+90-5322857714 www.bi-plast.com.tr