Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Infinite Space Bodywork and Resonance Therapy
Other Businesses in Denver,Co
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Denver Massage Therapist combining a handful of modalities including Swedish and Deep Tissue, Myofascial Release, Neuromuscular Therapy, Motion Therapy, Joint Range of Motion, Craniosacral and subtle energy work with sound healing. Sessions are combined with resonance therapy on a vibration table which harnesses the therapeutic benefits of healing music, run through the table.

    Services
    Massage therapist
    Service areas
    Denver,CO
    Address
    1177 Grant St Suite 100
    80203 Denver,Co
    United States
    +1-7204328016 www.isbodywork.com

    Reviews

    Ashley Schmuecker
    I was sent a text an hour before my appointment saying they saw I was vaccinated and that they cannot take clients who are vaccinated until over a month has gone by past their last shot because they are allergic to recently vaccinated folx. I was disheartened and confused, but mostly concerned by the very last minute text cancelling on me. Such a bummer.
    7 months ago
    Danielle Driscoll
    Sami was so present and receptive to my needs and requests. It has been really hard for me to get bodywork and therapy, because my needs haven't been met, and I have been discouraged. However, Sami's offering to me was not only EXACTLY what I have been waiting all year for physically, but I was able to have a really safe emotional release because of the sacred space he created. I will definitely be coming back, and if you're looking for a session with a variety of modalities as well as someone capable of deep pressure, Sami is the one for you. Thank you!!!
    7 months ago
    Maria F
    I have been a body worker for over 20 years, and my session with Sami was unlike anything I had experienced before. His professionalism in approach struck me off the bat; Sami takes time to let you know from the very beginning how he works, asks about your needs, and gives you a sense of how he will be treating you. He has a wonderful deep and therapeutic touch, which met me beautifully at my edge the whole session. My session felt very attuned and thorough, touching and addressing my whole body - including stretches and release techniques. Sami's sessions take it to a whole other level with the woven vibrations through the table that sync with his awesome journey music. It was such a magical and sensual experience all around, and I felt truly transported and transformed afterwords.
    7 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element