MoveStrong Fit
Other Businesses in Chattanooga
Reviews (4)
    • MoveStrong is a U.S. manufacturer of specialty functional fitness training products. Designed for indoor or outdoor use to create the ultimate functional fitness training area or playground. To gain deeper insights, please visit at http://www.movestrongfit.com or contact us on (855) 728-8700.

    Services
    • Exercise
    • Fitness Equipment
    • Function Fitness
    • GyM
    • Outdoor Fitness
    • Personal Trainer
    Service areas
    Chattanooga
    Address
    5726 Marlin Road, Suite 420
    37411 Chattanooga
    United States
    +1-8557288700 www.movestrongfit.com

    Reviews

    bridgette sul
    almost 2 years ago
    Nicole Serafin
    Excellent customer service. The team at Movestrong worked with us from our inquiry all the way through the ordering process and the follow-up. Even after installation of our outdoor training rig , they went the extra mile to make sure we were satisfied and enjoying our new outdoor gym. I wholeheartedly recommend checking them out if you have any needs for good quality workout equipment.
    over 4 years ago
    Emma Lewis
    I ordered a heavy bag from Movestrong. It is made up of vinyl and fabric, no use of sand which is normally found in a common punching bag. Also, I would like to appreciate the Movestrong's team as they take care of the client's basic needs, and provide additional information. Thanks.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
