Authority Moving Group
Moving companies in Boynton Beach
Reviews (23)
    Authority Moving Group – one of the best moving companies in Florida!

    What makes Authority Moving Group stand out from other Florida movers? Is it the fact that our workers are professional and reliable, and will treat your move with detailed responsibility? Maybe it is our huge span of services – from long-distance and interstate moves, over residential and commercial ones to our special moving and packing services – and storage units that everyone will envy. Or perhaps it is the fact that we listen to your needs, fears and wishes, and create a moving experienced tailored to you. We really do not know. You will have to pick up your phone, call Authority Moving Group and see what makes us the best for yourself.

    Services
    Service areas
    Boynton Beach
    Address
    2755 S Federal Hwy
    33435 Boynton Beach
    United States
    +1-5617707036 authoritymovinggroup.com

    Reviews

    Gary Hassan
    AUTHORITY MOVING GROUP IS A COMPLETE SCAM. PLEASE DO NOT USE THEM. THEY PROVIDE A FAKE ESTIMATE ON YOUR FIRST CALL AND GET THE DEPOSIT FROM YOU. ONCE THEY SHOW UP TO MOVE, THEY PROVIDE YOU A COMPLETELY NEW PRICE FOR THE MOVE AND IF YOU DISAGREE WITH THEM. THEY DO NOT REFUND YOUR DEPOSIT. THEY ARE COMPLETE FRAUD. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THEM AND DO NOT TRAP IN THEIR FRAUD.
    over 1 year ago
    Melanie Strada
    Very reliable company, professional, the workers know what they are doing. They try to help you out and ask a lot of questions to make sure they have everything correct. Great company! Great service!
    about 1 year ago
    maryann furino
    Don't waste your money on this company. They just steal your money . I lost $1000 and they never move any of my furniture. They said they were going to refund my money of $1000 and they never did.
    6 months ago
