PFL—Plumbing &amp; Heating Services
Plumbers in Fort Lee
Services

  • Plumbers Fort Lee NJ
  • Emergency plumbing service in Fort Lee NJ
  • Plumbers near me
  • Plumbing & Heating
  • Water Heaters
  • Drain & Sewer Cleaning
  • Water Damage & Sump Pumps
    • Finding yourself in need of repairs to any aspect of your plumbing at any point in time is the situation the needs to be remedied quickly and reliably. By picking up the phone and calling into the offices of PFL - Plumbing & Heating Services, you have the capability to have a professional plumber dispatched to your location quickly, giving you the repair results you need in a timely manner. From a leaky faucet to a broken pipe, there is no task too large or too small for our experts to put the full weight of their experience behind, at any time of day. We have a five-star reputation to maintain among the residents and businesses of Fort Lee, NJ and surrounding areas.

    Service areas
    Fort Lee and New Jersey
    Address
    229 Main Street Unit 2206
    07024 Fort Lee
    United States
    +1-2015968885 www.plumberfortlee.com
