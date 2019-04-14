NEXTGEN INARCH is a Mumbai based firm that provides custom Interior design services for Residential ,Commercial,Retail etc. Projects.

NEXTGEN INARCH offers a comprehensive range of Interior design services and A broad collection of custom-designed furniture and other products.

We do Interior design & Total turnkey solution to your Interior needs ranging from design till execution of Furniture,Flooring,False ceiling,Pop,Electrical ,Plumbing etc under one roof NEXTGEN INARCH.

NEXTGEN INARCH believes good design is produced from careful study and research ,combined with technical knowledge and artistic judgement. Attention to detail, proportions and scale together with common sense ensure the finished product fully develops the potential within the concept.

Extensive use of Cad and computer 3d modeling which is done in house, help the client to visualize their project in the best possible manner.All experimentation with space, light and material can be done using this platform till the final result is achieved.