Stanley College
Other Businesses in Perth Wa
Reviews
    • Based in Western Australia, Stanley College is a modern and innovative educational institution to study in Australia which offers recognised courses leading to further studies and successful careers. We are committed to delivering to you a high quality learning and training experience in a vibrant and supportive environment designed for students from diverse backgrounds. This will equip you with the cutting edge skills required in your chosen career. Students are at the heart of Stanley College. You will be treated as a VIP and supported every step of the way through your journey with us.

    Services
    Education
    Service areas
    Perth WA
    Address
    171 James street. Northbridge
    6003 Perth Wa
    Australia
    +61-892271797 stanleycollege.edu.au

    Reviews

    Jessica Brown
    At Stanley College had a wonderful college life. I have done Professional year program in accounting. I choose accounting because of the love I had for the subject. Also because I felt that it is one of the most practical subjects to study. The environment is very nice and teaching staff is very helpful. Thanks to Stanley College to build my career and improve my skills.
    over 1 year ago
    Amelia jones
    Stanley College is one of the top colleges in Australia. This college provides you ample opportunities for students. Professors are well trained and educated help students to grow in their courses. I have done advanced diploma of leadership and management. Now I’m area manager in an organization. Feel proud to be part of Stanley.
    over 1 year ago
