Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wood Kitchen and Bath, LLC
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Inverness, Fl
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our mission is to provide high-level bathroom and kitchen remodeling and quality products to match your budget. We have enjoyed creating custom remodeling designs for over 30 years. Our showroom provides a large assortment of home remodeling products and carefully selected brands to help you shop in a casual setting without the noise and interruptions of the big box stores.

    We have brought on fine cabinet lines for varying budgets like Fabuwood, Shiloh cabinetry, and Eclipse Euro cabinetry. We have paired them with several Quartz countertop lines, Granite, Ceramic Tile, and Vinyl flooring. We also provide finishing touches like Sinks, Faucets, and Amerock hardware.

    We can help you with services like soffit removal, drop ceilings, and wall removal in many situations. Let us provide you with our extensive knowledge in every facet of the cabinet business from fabrication and installation to sales and project management to make your next kitchen or bathroom remodel a success and a design for your lifestyle.

    Services
    • Kitchen Remodeler
    • Bathroom Remodeler
    • Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeler
    • Wood Floor Installation Service
    Service areas
    Inverness and FL
    Address
    469 S Croft Ave
    34453 Inverness, Fl
    United States
    +352-5663210 www.woodkitchenandbath.com

    Reviews

    Polly Stello
    Great company helped me in every way with deciding on what I wanted. My kitchen is beautiful in every way down to the cabinet hardware.
    about 2 months ago
    Jennifer Aitken
    Worked with Todd Wood on the remodel of my kitchen, guest bathroom and 1/2 bath. His beautiful cabinets took us from the tacky 70’s to gorgeous. He was very easy to work with and the people working for him are awesome. Looking forward to working with them again.
    2 months ago
    Joyce Bair
    Mr Woods was very professional from the time we walked into his studio until the project was complete from top to bottom. He has design software and computer which is wonderful to see the various viewpoints of the kitchen when finished. Various options were explained quickly especially in the cabinet sizing and the options that would look attractive.
    5 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element