ID STUDIO DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in Irbid
    • 00-01-Car Wash Fengshuistyle, ID STUDIO DESIGN ID STUDIO DESIGN Office spaces & stores Black
    00-01-Car Wash Fengshuistyle
    979-01-4000 sq.f 2 Stories House, ID STUDIO DESIGN ID STUDIO DESIGN
    979-01-4000 sq.f 2 Stories House
    Smart Kitchen Technology, ID STUDIO DESIGN ID STUDIO DESIGN Built-in kitchens White
    Smart Kitchen Technology
    856-01-Futuristic Mock up Hotel Room, ID STUDIO DESIGN ID STUDIO DESIGN Small bedroom Wood White
    856-01-Futuristic Mock up Hotel Room, ID STUDIO DESIGN ID STUDIO DESIGN Modern Bathroom Granite White
    856-01-Futuristic Mock up Hotel Room

    Now more than ever, the demand for 3D Rendering that’s both beautiful and realistic is very high. That’s why we are very proud to present the very latest and greatest tools, modern technology techniques and professional artists to refine your outcomes. I start by considering client blueprints and sketches, aligning expectations and communicating concepts. We then observe, listen and absorb client expectations, followed by providing a realistic scope of work and anticipated delivery date. Finally, upon delivery, we provide the opportunity for any revisions as necessary.

    Website: www.2design3d.com

    Upwork: http://bit.ly/2OPJUsj

    PPH: pph.me/Amer.K

    Behance: www.behance.net/idstudio01

    Services
    • 3d rendering
    • Architecture Design
    • Architecture & Interior Design
    • Freelancer Designer
    • 3D Visualizer Artist
    Service areas
    Irbid
    Address
    Jordan
    21710 Irbid
    Jordan
    +962-777865081 www.2design3d.com
