Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Magaz Design Studio
Architects in Cairo
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Magaz is an architectural consultancy firm involving distinguished experiences in various fields of integrated specializations from interior design, Urban and architectural design

    Magaz design studio is a turnkey solutions company operating within the fields of architecture and interior design.

    We offer our clients a complete and comprehensive service starting from concept design to full turn-key solutions by approaching conventional tasks in new, innovative methods.


    Facebook: www.facebook.com/MAGAZ

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • redesign
    Service areas
    cairo—5th statement—6 october—giza
    Company awards
    Master degree in Environmental design
    Address
    Maadi
    01234 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1005858277 www.facebook.com/MAGAZ-115388159857992
    Legal disclosure

    Magaz design studio is a turnkey solutions company operating within the fields of architecture and interior design.


    We offer our clients a complete and comprehensive service starting from concept design to full turn-key solutions by approaching conventional tasks in new, innovative methods.

      Add SEO element