Magaz is an architectural consultancy firm involving distinguished experiences in various fields of integrated specializations from interior design, Urban and architectural design
Magaz design studio is a turnkey solutions company operating within the fields of architecture and interior design.
We offer our clients a complete and comprehensive service starting from concept design to full turn-key solutions by approaching conventional tasks in new, innovative methods.
- Services
- Architecture Design
- Interior Design
- landscape design
- redesign
- Service areas
- cairo—5th statement—6 october—giza
- Company awards
- Master degree in Environmental design
- Address
-
Maadi
01234 Cairo
Egypt
+20-1005858277
