Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Infinite Decks
Home Builders in Lakeville
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Infinite Decks is proud to serve the great state of Minnesota and help local families improve the quality of their life. We are a national award winning design / build firm. We have an eye for detail and craftsmanship. All of our materials are high quality goods. We also specialize in exotic hardwood. All of our projects are custom created to fit to your need. And We pride ourselves on our great customer service.

    Services
    • Custom decks with curves
    • lighting
    • and other high end features
    • Struxure Outdoor Louvered Roof Systems
    • Outdoor Kitchens
    • Outdoor Living and Entertaining Spaces
    Service areas
    Lakeville and Minnesota
    Address
    9900 207th St W
    55044 Lakeville
    United States
    +1-6512833673 infinitedecks.com
      Add SEO element